Jets Reportedly Met With 3 Potential Aaron Rodgers Replacements
The New York Jets clearly have a need at quarterback right now.
Aaron Rodgers isn’t returning and the team has veteran Tyrod Taylor under contract. The Jets have a lot going for them but they need to sort out the quarterback position.
The Jets could use free agency as an avenue to bring in a veteran. A few players heading to the open market are Justin Fields and Sam Darnold. There are possible trade candidates like Kirk Cousins. The NFL Draft also is approaching and would be a solid way to add talent.
New York reportedly held meetings with at least three quarterbacks in Cam Ward, Quinn Ewers, and Kyle McCord, as shared by FanSided's "The Jets Press."
"The Jets held formal meetings with 3 QBs at the NFL Combine: Cam Ward (Miami), Quinn Ewers (Texas), and Kyle McCord (Syracuse). Formal is the key word. NFL teams can have up to 45 “formal” meetings with draft prospects. Basically every player talks to every team informally."
If the Jets want Ward, they likely would have to trade up to get higher in the NFL Draft. New York has the No. 7 pick currently but Ward arguably is the top quarterback in this draft class and will likely be selected earlier.
Both Ewers and McCord are guys that could be selected later. The Jets absolutely should consider adding a young guy and any of these three would make sense for different reasons.
