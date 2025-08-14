Jets Trade Brewing? New York Is Perfect Landing Spot For 8-Touchdown WR
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver room full of talent, but there's only one ball to go around. With that in mind, the Packers could look to trade one of their wide receivers, especially after drafting Matthew Golden in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently suggested Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs could become a trade piece as the season draws closer, and the idea makes perfect sense.
"With first-rounder Matthew Golden and third-rounder Savion Williams joining a Green Bay Packers receiving corps that has seven competent pass-catchers vying for a limited number of roster spots, something clearly has to give," Kay wrote. "The most glaring trade candidate from this group is Romeo Doubs, the fourth-year receiver who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
"The 25-year-old has been a key part of the Green Bay offense since he was taken in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Doubs broke out as a potential star following a 59-catch, 674-yard, eight-touchdown sophomore campaign, and he followed that up in 2024 with a solid 46-catch, 601-yard, four-touchdown stat line that would have been more impressive had he not missed four games."
Doubs, going into the final year on his contract, makes the most sense as a trade chip for Green Bay. If he's dangled on the trade block, the New York Jets could be the perfect landing spot.
Romeo Doubs would fit the Jets WR room perfectly
The Jets desperately need to add a wide receiver to their roster behind Garrett Wilson. Wilson is a star in New York, but he's all the Jets have. Allen Lazard is out with an injury right now and doesn't seem to be good enough to handle the responsibilities of a wide receiver two.
Rookie Arian Smith has shown flashes of potential this preseason, but he's far from a finished product. There are other options on the roster, but they look more like depth than starting wide receivers in a solid NFL offense.
Adding Doubs could eliminate the issues for both sides. This would get Doubs out of a crowded Packers wide receiver room and place him on a team that may be willing to sign him to a big contract extension. This kind of deal would give the Jets the talented weapon they desperately need alongside Wilson.
IT's a rare trade idea that would make sense for both sides.
More NFL: Jets' 24-Year-Old Star Emerging As Trade Bait In Preseason