Jets Trade Brewing? Why Deal For Disgruntled WR Makes Perfect Sense
The New York Jets have put together quite an exciting offseason. They've handled their business better than anybody could have expected. The team moved on from their veteran quarterback, general manager, and head coach in one offseason and replaced them with Justin Fields, Darren Mougey, and Aaron Glenn, respectively.
Earlier this month, the Jets announced monumental contract extensions with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner. There were a lot of doubts as to whether the Jets could get these deals done, but they pulled it off.
Now, there's one more move to make before the regular season begins: trade for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin has quietly been one of the best pass catchers in football over the last few years, and he's almost up for a new contract. He can't come to terms on a new deal with the Commanders, so he's sitting out.
While this hasn't been a huge issue, McLaurin was reportedly missing from the start of training camp, per Adam Schefter. All other Commanders players were accounted for.
With this drama only getting worse, the Commanders could be forced to trade the talented wideout in the coming weeks, and the Jets would be the perfect landing spot.
New York desperately needs another wide receiver alongside Wilson. The Jets have a bit of depth, but nobody who could comfortably call themselves the WR2.
McLaurin also has Ohio State ties, which would be a great addition alongside Wilson and Fields, two other Buckeye alumni.
This is the kind of move that could take the Jets from a pretender to a serious playoff contender. It might not put a Super Bowl roster on the field, but the Jets wouldn't be overlooked in the wild card race anymore if they were to add McLaurin.
