Jets Trade For Disgruntled WR Would Solve Camp Passing Woes
The New York Jets went out and brought in Justin Fields to be their new franchise quarterback after opting to cut veteran Aaron Rodgers. A move like this is expected to come with some growing pains and the Jets are feeling the full force of those pains right now.
Over the last few days, Fields has struggled in training camp. There have been a few interceptions and a lot of dropped passes that have led to the Jets' passing offense looking quite poor. Although it's too early to sound the alarms, it's clear the Jets need to find a solution to this problem before it stems into the regular season.
New York needs to swing a trade for a new wide receiver and the perfect option is on the trade market: Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
McLaurin officially requested a trade from the Commanders earlier this summer amid a contract dispute that's caused him to sit out of training camp. If the Commanders can't find a contract that works for him, they may be forced to trade him away and the Jets are the perfect landing spot.
Adding McLaurin to the wide receiver core alongside Garrett Wilson would give the Jets a respectable passing attack, even if Fields struggles. There's likely no team in the NFL that could feel confident lining up against a wide receiver duo of McLaurin and Wilson, especially if the Jets are going to make their living by running the ball.
This is the clear next move to make. The wide receivers on the roster, beyond Wilson, simply aren't good enough to put together a solid passing game with Fields at the helm. The Jets need an upgrade and McLaurin is the perfect guy to target.
