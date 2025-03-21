Jets Trade For No. 1 Overall Pick Makes No Sense: Here's Why
The New York Jets hold the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following a very disappointing season last year. This selection could be used on a plethora of players with prospects like Will Johnson, Tyler Warren, Tetairoa McMillan, and Will Campbell reportedly on New York's radar.
The Jets could also explore the idea of trading down to load up on draft capital. But some NFL writers and draft experts have suggested the Jets could even trade up with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. This idea doesn't make any sense, though.
New York committed $40 million to free agent quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. While Fields may not be the answer, the Jets don't know that yet. Trading up for the first overall pick and selecting a quarterback, assumingly Cam Ward, would show Fields that the team has no belief in him.
But the team seemingly has belief in him. They have enough belief in Fields to give him $40 million over two years while cutting future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
It would also be very expensive for New York to trade up from pick No. 7 to pick No. 1. This would deplete the Jets of multiple top draft picks while filling a hole at quarterback that doesn't need filled.
Instead of trading up from No. 7 to No. 1 and looking to replace Fields before he takes a snap, the Jets could add a start pass catcher like Warren or McMillan to give their new quarterback the best chance to be successful.
Any suggestion that the Jets could trade up shouldn't receive any attention unless it comes from the Jets themselves. The idea makes close to zero sense.
