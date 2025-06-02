Jets Trade Idea Reunites Justin Fields, Garrett Wilson With Ohio State Teammate
The New York Jets have one great receiver with whom quarterback Justin Fields is all too familiar.
Fields and wideout Garrett Wilson were teammates at Ohio State, before both went on to become first-round picks. Fields went to the Chicago Bears in 2021, then the Jets nabbed Wilson the following season.
Now that the Jets have signed Fields to be their starter, they're counting on some of that chemistry the two developed as Buckeyes to translate to the NFL. But what if they added more Ohio State flavor to the mix.
It might not be all that likely, but one NFL writer is hoping there's some way to make it happen.
On Saturday, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport proposed a dream trade scenario of sorts: the Jets acquiring New Orleans Saints wideout and former Fields and Wilson college teammate Chris Olave, another 2022 first-rounder.
"The Saints probably should blow things up and rebuild from the ground up. And at some point soon, the team is going to have to decide whether or not to hand a lucrative extension to a wide receiver who has an alarming history of suffering concussions in the NFL," Davenport wrote.
"As it happens, Wilson and Fields also played collegiately in Columbus. In fact, they all played together. In 2019, Olave averaged over 17 yards a catch and scored 12 touchdowns catching passes from Fields."
Olave, 24, had over 1,000 yards in each of his first two NFL seasons. Last season, though, he was limited to eight games and 400 yards, as repeated concussions caught up to him. The Saints also recently exercised his fifth-year option.
The Saints probably aren't trading him, though. But Jets fans can dare to dream every once in a while.
