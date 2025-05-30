Eagles, 49ers Complete Trade That Reunites Ex-Jets Star With Robert Saleh
Two old friends of the New York Jets will team up in the Bay Area in 2025. News.
Fourteen months ago, the Jets lost standout edge-rusher Bryce Huff to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency. He got a three-year, $51 million contract, because he was coming off a career year in which he posted 10 sacks.
The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl, but Huff hardly played a role in their season. He recorded just 2.5 regular-season sacks, got hurt near the end of the year, and didn't play a defensive snap during their playoff run.
It was clear that the Eagles were ready to move on from Huff if they could find a taker for his contract, which would have to be restructured regardless. And not only did they find that taker, but Huff will be reunited with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, now the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
On Friday, the Eagles agreed to send Huff to the 49ers for a day three draft pick in 2026, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal cannot be finalized until Sunday, when the Jun. 1 designation will allow Huff's dead cap hit to be spread out over the next two seasons.
Still just 27, Huff has major comeback potential if he can rediscover his playmaking abilities in Saleh's familiar defensive system. He and the 49ers have plenty to prove after their 6-11 campaign in 2024.
The Jets do not face either the 49ers or the Eagles during the 2025 regular season, but they would have matched up with Huff during the preseason if he had remained in Philadelphia.
