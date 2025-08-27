Jets Tried Adding New Quarterback to Practice Squad
The New York Jets were active on the waiver wire on Wednesday in the aftermath of Tuesday's deadline to trim rosters down to 53 players.
Unsurprisingly, some serious talent hit the open market. The Jets ended up landing linebacker Cam Jones, tight end Jelani Woods, and tackle Esa Pole. While this is the case, it sounds like they at least had some interest in adding a new quarterback. SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets were "very interested" in adding former New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito before he landed with the New England Patriots.
It sounds like the Jets ended up missing out on the QB
"The Jets were very interested in DeVito as member of practice quad with chance to elevate," Hughes said. "Tyrod Taylor still dealing with knee issue. A claim means DeVito in line to be Patriots QB2."
The Giants moved on from DeVito not necessarily from a lack of talent, but because the quarterback room was extremely full. Beyond DeVito, the Giants had Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and rookie Jaxson Dart. Because of this, DeVito became expendable.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news of DeVito to the Patriots.
"The Patriots have claimed QB Tommy DeVito, source says," Garafolo said. "New England made a run at DeVito in 2023 before he signed with the Giants’ practice squad. He now heads to Foxboro after two seasons, 12 games and 8 TDs with his hometown team."
Like if he had landed with the Jets, DeVito isn't going to New England to be the starter. The Patriots have second-year quarterback Drake Maye firmly as the starting quarterback. Beyond Maye, the Patriots only had Joshua Dobbs on the initial 53-man roster.
If DeVito had landed in New York, he would've been a solid piece with Tyrod Taylor dealing with a knee injury that forced him to miss most of preseason. Luckily, head coach Aaron Glenn has made it clear that the current expectation is that Taylor will be ready for the team's Week 1 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.
