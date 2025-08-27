Jets Country

Jets Claim 3 Players; Including Much-Needed Pass-Catcher

The Jets are bringing some more talent to town...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Indianapolis Colts helmet logo at midfield at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The Indianapolis Colts helmet logo at midfield at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are bringing a new playmaker to town.

One topic of conversation that has swirled around with the Jets has been the team's depth at tight end. Rookie Mason Taylor is projected to be the team's starting tight end and beyond him, Stone Smartt and Jeremy Ruckert both made the initial 53-man roster.

Throughout camp, there was some buzz that specifically Ruckert would be someone to watch as the team sorted out its cuts to get the roster in compliance ahead of the 53-man deadline.

It's unclear what the Jets will do next, but they did land some more talent on Wednesday. With the deadline for the initial 53-man roster being on Tuesday, teams could then place waiver claims on guys hitting the market that then would be reflective on Wednesday.

As the news of the claims started to trickle in on Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN's Rich Cimini that the Jets were rewarded with tight end Jelani Woods from the Indianapolis Colts, linebacker Cam Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs, and tackle Esa Pole from the Chiefs as well.

The Jets are adding three more pieces into the mix

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) runs during training camp Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The Jets claimed LB Cam Jones, TE Jelani Woods and T Esa Pole," Cimini shard.

If healthy, Woods is the most intriguing of the three pickups. He's just 26 years old, but he hasn't played in an NFL game since 2022. That year, he had 25 catches for 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns. When it was announced that Woods was getting cut this week, speculation immediately picked up about how he could make sense for the Jets. Clearly, the front office also thought so and put the claim in on him.

Jones played in all 34 regular season games for the Chiefs over the last two years and had 36 total tackles. He has playoff experience under his belt and even played in the Super Bowl this past February against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pole signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs this offseason.

More NFL: Jets Insider Reacts To 'Biggest Move' Of The Summer

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News