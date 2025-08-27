Jets Claim 3 Players; Including Much-Needed Pass-Catcher
The New York Jets are bringing a new playmaker to town.
One topic of conversation that has swirled around with the Jets has been the team's depth at tight end. Rookie Mason Taylor is projected to be the team's starting tight end and beyond him, Stone Smartt and Jeremy Ruckert both made the initial 53-man roster.
Throughout camp, there was some buzz that specifically Ruckert would be someone to watch as the team sorted out its cuts to get the roster in compliance ahead of the 53-man deadline.
It's unclear what the Jets will do next, but they did land some more talent on Wednesday. With the deadline for the initial 53-man roster being on Tuesday, teams could then place waiver claims on guys hitting the market that then would be reflective on Wednesday.
As the news of the claims started to trickle in on Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN's Rich Cimini that the Jets were rewarded with tight end Jelani Woods from the Indianapolis Colts, linebacker Cam Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs, and tackle Esa Pole from the Chiefs as well.
The Jets are adding three more pieces into the mix
"The Jets claimed LB Cam Jones, TE Jelani Woods and T Esa Pole," Cimini shard.
If healthy, Woods is the most intriguing of the three pickups. He's just 26 years old, but he hasn't played in an NFL game since 2022. That year, he had 25 catches for 312 receiving yards and three touchdowns. When it was announced that Woods was getting cut this week, speculation immediately picked up about how he could make sense for the Jets. Clearly, the front office also thought so and put the claim in on him.
Jones played in all 34 regular season games for the Chiefs over the last two years and had 36 total tackles. He has playoff experience under his belt and even played in the Super Bowl this past February against the Philadelphia Eagles. Pole signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs this offseason.
