Jets' UDFA Signing Could Be Sneaky Steal Of Draft

The Jets signed former star running back Donovan Edwards in undrafted free agency.

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team running back Donovan Edwards of Michigan (7) runs in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
The New York Jets had a very successful NFL Draft over the last few days. They selected star prospects like Mason Taylor and Armand Membou in the top rounds of the draft. A lot of the media and draft experts thought the Jets did a great job with the draft.

But after the draft ended, the Jets continued to work in undrafted free agency. New York signed over a handful of prospects in free agency, but the signing of Michigan's Donovan Edwards, a former star running back who struggled in 2024, could end up being the steal of the draft.

While looking into Edwards, it's important to find out why he went undrafted. That answer is easy. He struggled in 2024. And he wasn't great in 2023. But let's dive a bit deeper into the prospect.

In 2022, Edwards dominated college football, including a historic performance against Ohio State in "The Game." He was given just 140 carries, but totaled 991 yards and seven touchdowns as the second-string running back to All-American Blake Corum. That was good for over 7.0 yards per carry.

But he dropped to 4.2 yards per carry in 2023 and 4.6 yards per carry in 2024. Edwards was never given the opportunity to be the every down back at Michigan, either.

In 2023, when he averaged 4.2 yards per carry in a "bad year," All-American running back, Corum, averaged just 4.8 yards per carry. They were separated by carries and touchdowns. Last season, Edwards was the second-string back to Kalel Mullings, but the pair struggled a bit due to the team's lack of offense.

It's not unrealistic to think Edwards could return to his sophomore year level of dominance if given the right opportunity in the NFL. With that Jets, he's going to be quite far down on the depth chart, but New York likely landed quite a steal in undrafted free agency, especially if he returns to his dominant form.

Zach Pressnell
