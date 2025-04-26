Nick Saban Has High Praise For Jets' Second Round Pick Mason Taylor
The New York Jets have gotten off to quite an exciting start to the 2025 NFL Draft. With their first-round pick, they opted to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has spoken very highly of Membou already.
With their second round pick, the Jets selected LSU tight end Mason Taylor. Taylor is one of the better tight ends in the entire draft and legendary college football coach Nick Saban seemed to agree during the NFL Draft broadcast. Saban missed out on Taylor while he was the head coach at Alabama.
"This was the biggest recruiting mistake we ever made," Saban said during the NFL Draft. "This guy (Mason Taylor) is the best tight end we had in camp."
Saban would go on to discuss Taylor even further, highlighting the "Pro Bowler DNA" that he has with his father, Jason Taylor, and uncle Zack Thomas. Saban previously coached both (Jason) Taylor and Thomas.
"I know that he's got two Pro Bowler DNA [with] Zack and Jason," Saban said. "We bring the guy in and we shuffled around on whether we're gonna offer him or not. He commits to LSU, then we try to get him.
"This guy is an outstanding player. He’s got the right mental makeup. He can play all the spots at tight end. He can play hand in the dirt, he can move as an H, he can play out as a wideout. This guy is a really good player. He’s my favorite all-around tight end.”
With such an experienced and legendary football mind speaking so highly of Taylor, it seems like the Jets nailed the selection. Taylor looks to be an impact starter in New York from day one.
