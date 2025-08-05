Jets UDFA WR Rising; 7-Year Veteran Falling
Outside of the center competition, the wide receiver room will be the most interesting thing to follow for the New York Jets over the next few weeks ahead of NFL roster cut-down day.
The Jets don't have many huge roster battles. Justin Fields is the team's starting quarterback. Breece Hall is the Jets' lead-back, although they have made it clear that the team will use more of a committee approach. At tight end, Mason Taylor has been good in camp and surely will be the main guy even with an injury slowing him down right now. The offensive line, outside of center, is pretty set.
On defense, there aren't many big competitions either. All in all, it's pretty clear how this roster will shake out. But, that isn't the case with the receiver room right now. Garrett Wilson is No. 1 and Josh Reynolds has looked like the No. 2 receiver. Beyond those two, there are questions. Allen Lazard seems like the No. 3, but The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt said he isn't convinced he will make the team's 53-man roster.
Tyler Johnson joined in free agency and is fighting for a spot. Arian Smith is a rookie and surely will be on the team, but we'll see how big of a role he gets right away. Malachi Corley has struggled this summer and isn't guaranteed a roster spot by any means. Then, there are a handful of other guys on the outside, including Jamaal Pritchett, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles, and Brandon Smith among others.
Everything beyond Reynolds seems to be up in the air. One guy who has impressed so far is Pritchett, also per Rosenblatt.
"WR Jamaal Pritchett: The undrafted rookie receiver has made some impressive downfield catches in team drills and is pushing Xavier Gipson at punt returner," Rosenblatt said. "WR Brandon Smith: He’s a big-bodied receiver who has played well since the spring — and has made more plays than Lazard."
The receiver spots are up in the air for whoever can go out and grab them throughout preseason.
