Jets Under-Discussed Star Can Be 'One Of The Best In Football' At Position
Offensive lines can make or break an NFL team’s success, which is why the New York Jets are so excited about one of their young studs.
At just 24 years old, this third-year star has already shown he can hold his own against the league’s best. His rapid development and unique blend of size, athleticism, and football IQ have positioned him as a potential elite talent at one of football’s most demanding positions: center.
Jets X-Factor's Nick Faria recently gave this player his flowers.
"(Joe) Tippmann was a top-10 center in the league last year in just his second season," Faria wrote.
"He has the potential to be one of the best in football. ... The Wisconsin prospect is one of New York’s best."
Selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Tippmann’s transition from a standout at Wisconsin to a top-tier NFL center has been seamless. His 2024 season, where he started all 17 games and earned an impressive 73.4 Pro Football Focus grade, showed his ability to dominate in both pass protection and run blocking.
Tippmann’s athleticism at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds sets him apart. His ability to excel in outside zone schemes should align perfectly with new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand’s system, which emphasizes mobility and versatility.
Tippmann’s continued growth could be the key to elevating the Jets' offense in the Aaron Glenn era. The Jets may have found their next great center in the mold of legends like Kevin Mawae and Nick Mangold.
