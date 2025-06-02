Jets Urged To Go After Ex-Bills, Cowboys Star
The New York Jets currently have the fourth-most cap space in the National Football League.
New York got some cap relief on Monday with some of the cap space attributed to Aaron Rodgers and CJ Mosley coming off the books. Over The Cap currently has the Jets with just under $37 million in cap space. Only the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Detroit Lions are ahead of the Jets right now.
The Jets shouldn't go out into free agency and completely blow all of the space. Instead, they should do whatever they can to lock up Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner to contract extensions. New York realistically could afford to sign these two to extensions and also make a move or two in free agency.
There's talent out there for the taking and Pro Football Sports Network's Brandon Austin listed five-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper as a fit for the Jets.
"Amari Cooper is not nearly the player he once was, but he could still be an upgrade for the Jets," Austin said. "He does turn 31 before the season starts and will need to prove he still has enough left in the tank to have a feature role in an offense. Cooper has had a strong NFL career, recording more than 10,000 receiving yards. He’s long been viewed as a reliable go-to option, but things never materialized for him in Buffalo.
"Cooper’s size, experience, and route-running ability should still attract a Jets offense that finished 20th in EPA per dropback and 21st in pass success rate. His ceiling isn’t what it used to be, but with Wilson leading the pack and a talented backfield that features Breece Hall, New York won’t need Cooper to be the top option."
Austin shared a column with one free agent for each team. Cooper was the guy for the Jets after spending some time in the AFC East in 2024 with the Buffalo Bills. He was traded from the Cleveland Browns to Buffalo.
It's a pretty big surprise that he's still available now. New York has the cap space. Why not give Justin Fields another dependable, veteran playmaker?