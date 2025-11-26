Jets Host Former First-Round CB Just Days After Cowboys Cut

The New York Jets have a clear need at cornerback right now and they were at least looking around at what's out there on Tuesday.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets hosted veteran cornerback Kaiir Elam for a visit on Tuesday after being released by the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend.

"Former first-round DB Kaiir Elam visited the Jets today. He was cut by the Cowboys on Saturday. He was the Bills' first-round pick in 2022," Cimini wrote.

The Jets should make a move

Sep 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam (20) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Elam is someone Jets fans should be familiar with. He played the first three seasons of his National Football League career with the Buffalo Bills after being selected with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He's just 24 years old and played 10 games with the Cowboys this season, including seven starts. Over that stretch, he held opposing quarterbacks to a 55.6 percent completion rate on 45 targets against him. Overall, opposing quarterbacks have gone 25-of-45 when throwing Elam's way this season for 372 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

The Jets are a bit thin at corner right now after trading both Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II away. Brandon Stephens is the No. 1 with Azareye'h Thomas seemingly the No. 2, although he had to miss a game with a concussion. He was able to return against the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend.

There aren't many options out there who could help, but Elam does sound like someone who could help. He's just 24 years old and has the pedigree of being a former first-rounder. At this point in the season, there may be a better lottery ticket out there. It's somewhat surprising that the Cowboys let him go, but maybe that could help the Jets.

As of writing no deal has been signed, but Elam is the exact type of player the team should be looking to bring to town right now.

