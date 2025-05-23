NFL Writer Identifies Jets' Biggest Weakness, Team Need
The New York Jets have added a lot of talent and done a lot of good things this offseason. Replacing Aaron Rodgers with the much younger Justin Fields is a huge move to make. New York also added a new head coach, Aaron Glenn, as well as a new franchise offensive tackle, Armand Membou.
But there are still holes on the roster, including at least one glaring hole.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently listed wide receiver as the Jets' biggest team need heading into the season and they couldn't be more spot on.
"Aaron Glenn took over a Jets roster that was in need of transition from the Aaron Rodgers era," Ballentine wrote. "They appear to have wiped offensive tackle off the needs list with Armand Membou joining Olu Fashanu to give them a potentially elite pair of young tackles.
"Unfortunately, there are still reasons to be dubious of the offense moving forward. Justin Fields is on track to be the team's starter at quarterback. He looked better with the Steelers last season, but he's far from an elite passer. Drafting Mason Taylor gives this team a little more firepower, but they still don't have a true No. 2 to run alongside Garrett Wilson."
The Jets don't have a quality option aside from Garrett Wilson. While the offense will likely transition to a more run-heavy scheme with Fields at the helm, it would still be quite beneficial to have a second star wide receiver.
The Jets could try to make a move for somebody like Chris Olave on the trade block, but it seems a bit unrealistic at this point. I would expect to see the Jets use free agency to add an additional veteran to the wide receiver core this season.
