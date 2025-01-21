Jets Urged To Replace Aaron Rodgers With $160 Million Former Rival
The New York Jets could look to move on from 41-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers was the oldest quarterback in the league last season, but he still put together a productive season.
With all the baggage that comes with Rodgers, it wouldn't be surprising to see New York move on from him.
Charlie Wilson of Mirror US recently suggested the Jets could replace Rodgers with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has one final year on his contract, but the Rams could look to move on from him following a disappointing end to the season.
"Stafford might make the most sense for the Jets for a myriad of reasons... but it would be a move that would likely come with some questions," Wilson wrote. "The Jets had the oldest quarterback in the league last season in Aaron Rodgers - a move that didn't work out so well for them. Rodgers is yet to make a final decision on his future. If he moves on, then another veteran option in Stafford could be tempting.
"Despite their poor season, the Jets do boast a strong roster on paper and just need to make the right moves at head coach and quarterback. The Jets could give up a day two pick, and would only have to allocate around $26 million for Stafford - something they need to do at the quarterback position while likely having to pay off Rodgers' deal."
Stafford is in a very similar boat as Rodgers. He's a veteran on an expensive deal. Stafford isn't going to be the future of the Jets, but he would give them a good chance to win in 2025 without the baggage that comes with Rodgers.
More NFL: Jets Could Shockingly Sign $4 Million Free Agent To Replace Aaron Rodgers