Jets Could Shockingly Sign $4 Million Free Agent To Replace Aaron Rodgers

The Jets may look to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

The New York Jets are at quite a cross roads with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

On one hand, Rodgers put together one of the better seasons in Jets history. His performance was often times better than many would give him credit for. The 41-year-old signal caller threw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

But on the other hand, Rodgers is expensive, 41 years old, and comes with quite a bit of baggage. Keeping him on the roster could be an issue for the new general manager or head coach the Jets decide to hire. Rodgers is unapologetically himself and this personality clashes with some people.

If the Jets opt to cut Rodgers in an attempt to save a bit of money and move on from the veteran, there are plenty of options the Jets could look at.

If they wanted to take a quarterback in the draft, they could explore the option of trading up for a prospect like Cam Ward or Sheduer Sanders. The Jets could also sign a veteran like Russell Wilson.

But Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston could make some sense for New York.

Winston may not be the highest upside quarterback available, but he's seemingly one of the best teammates in the league. The Florida State product stepped up and performed decently well in the absence of Deshaun Watson in Cleveland.

He's more prone to interceptions than Rodgers, but New York wouldn't acquire him as a franchise piece. If the Jets wanted to explore acquiring Winston, it would be as a bridge quarterback until they can find their franchise guy.

Winston's upside would give the Jets a chance to win. Bringing him in on a cheap contract would give New York some competition heading into the 2025 season.

