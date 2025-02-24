Jets Urged To Reunite Projected $41 Million Lions Star With Aaron Glenn
Though NFL free agency doesn't begin for two-and-a-half weeks, it's long past time for the New York Jets to start identifying their top targets.
It's going to be a busy spring for the Jets, who clearly have a lot of things to improve upon after a 5-12 season. Moreover, New York has a new head coach (Aaron Glenn) and general manager (Darren Mougey), so they'll be looking for players who can help change the culture.
Fortunately, Glenn came from the Detroit Lions, who some would argue have the league's best culture right now. And as a former Jets cornerback, Glenn knows what types of players thrive in the New York spotlight.
Seeing as the Jets will almost certainly be looking for cornerback help themselves in free agency, perhaps the dominoes are falling for a member of Glenn's Lions secondary to make the jump to New York.
On Monday, USA Today's Nick Wojton named Lions corner Carlton Davis III as the top free agent he believed the Jets should target heading into the 2025 season.
"Aaron Glenn is the man in charge now for the New York Jets. It doesn’t take much connecting of the dots here. Former coaches and players often follow a new coach and Carlton Davis III could be a fit in New York," Wojton wrote.
"The Jets have Sauce Gardner on one side at cornerback but DJ Reed is a free agent. Despite Reed also having a positive season, Davis knows Glenn. It makes sense."
Davis, 28, is a former Super Bowl champion for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-year veteran has never played more than 14 games in a season, but when healthy, he's done nothing but produce. He has 84 career pass breakups and 11 interceptions.
With a projected market value of three years, $41 million (via Spotrac), Davis isn't going to break the bank, but he's far from a bargain bin target as well. Mid-tier free agent signings can make or break a season, and the Jets could get a huge boost from Davis' familiarity with Glenn's defense.
