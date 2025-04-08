Jets Met With Red-Hot Quarterback Prospect: Report
The New York Jets will have Justin Fields under center at least for the 2025 and likely 2026 seasons.
He signed a two-year deal with the Jets and is a very exciting player. Fields is a former high first-round pick with a great ability to throw the deep ball and is also one of the best running quarterbacks in the league. If Jets put the right pieces around him, he can thrive with the team.
While this is the case, there’s been a lot of buzz about the possibility of drafting a young guy as well and one player the team reportedly has met with is Jalen Milroe out of Alabama, according to FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
"Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the (New Orleans Saints) and (Cleveland Browns) that were described as 'impressive.' He also met with key members of the Jets offensive staff and the (Pittsburgh Steelers) — prior to his Pro Day last month," Schultz said.
The Jets clearly like a duel-threat quarterback as shown through their signing of Fields. Milroe is someone who also fits this description and is shown clearly by his 20 rushing touchdowns in 2024.
Milroe has gotten a lot of praise with the NFL Draft approaching. Early on in the offseason it seemed like Milroe would be a second-round pick at best. That still is possible for sure, but there’s been chatter that he could end up getting picked toward the end of the first round.
We will find out all of this and more in just about two weeks when the NFL Draft kicks off from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
