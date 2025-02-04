Jets Urged To Take Chance On Ex-Patriots DPOY, Pro Bowler
The New York Jets certainly won't look the same by the time the 2025 National Football League season rolls around.
New York already has made plenty of changes as it has completely remade its coaching staff. The Jets will have to take a look at the roster as free agency quickly approaches. After the Super Bowl, we should see things heat up quickly because free agency will kick off in March.
One area of the team that may end up needing a reinforcement is at cornerback. The Jets currently have Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed. Both are great but Reed is heading to free agency. Because of this, The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher suggested veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore as a potential fit.
"It seems pretty likely that D.J. Reed will leave in free agency, and the New York Jets need another competent cornerback to pair with Sauce Gardner," Mosher said. "They could opt for a younger option, but Stephon Gilmore is still a viable and cheap option. Adding him for just a few million could ensure that their secondary remains a strength."
The Jets clearly are familiar with Gilmore. He spent the first nine seasons of his career in the AFC East with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. Gilmore had the most success of his career with the Patriots. In four years, he made three Pro Bowls, two first-team All-Pro nods, and was named the 2019 National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.
Gilmore may not be at that level any longer, but he is still a solid starter. He spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings and had one interception, nine passes defended, and 56 total tackles in just 15 games.
He's 34 years old now. If the Jets want to add a veteran cornerback on a cheap deal, it would make sense to go after Gilmore.
