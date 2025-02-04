ESPN’s Adam Schefter Addresses Aaron Rodgers' Future With Jets
We should know more about the New York Jets' quarterback position in the not-so-distant future.
New York hasn't taken anything slow this offseason and has the vast majority of its new coaching staff in place now and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager. When the Jets can turn their focus to the roster, the team's obvious first move likely will involve Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers' future is completely up in the air right now. Free agency will kick off in March and therefore there is roughly one month until it kicks off. We likely will learn more about Rodgers ahead of it and so we likely are at most weeks away from finding out more information.
ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday and addressed his potential future with the team.
"I think that Aaron Glenn and Aaron Rodgers have to sit down and No. 1, Aaron Rodgers, first and foremost, has to decide whether or not he wants to play, whether or not he wants to play in New York, whether or not he’s committed to going through all this again,” Schefter said. “If and when that’s the case, then Aaron Glenn’s going to have a decision to make about what they want to do with their franchise. From a talent standpoint, there’s probably not a better option out there than Aaron Rodgers. The guy still has it, and he still can play.
"The question is, what do they want to do, as they’re rebuilding their organization? Is that a long-term play? Do they feel like there’s a better fit for the organization to grow with? Those are questions, I think that both sides have to answer, with input from one another, as they sit down and talk about this issue moving forward."
Rodgers hasn't announced his decision for the 2025 season yet. Once we hear whether or not he is going to play, we should find out more about his future in New York shortly after.
