Jets Weapon Already Dubbed ‘Draft-Day Steal’
The New York Jets have been hard at work in organized Team activities and there already have been some guys who have turned heads and impressed.
One player who has stood out is fourth-round pick Arian Smith. The 23-year-old speedster has been impressive enough in camp that Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski labeled him as a “draft-day steal” for New York.
"It doesn't matter what caliber of football player a prospect is, because speed always entices NFL teams," Sobleski said. "Case in point, Arian Smith was one of the fastest players in this year's class. The 6'0", 176-pound wide receiver ran an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Scouting Combine...
"Raw speed is so tantalizing, because it can be weaponized to tilt the field in the offense's favor. Defenses must take stock of a real speedster on every down and consistently defend all three levels. Smith has that caliber of speed. He needs to show throughout the summer that he can make the plays available to him. If he does, the Jets will have the type of weapon that should play well with an athletic quarterback in Justin Fields since the defense must account for him running at all times."
Smith had the best year of his college career in 2024 with Georgia. He had 817 receiving yards on 48 catches. Before this, his season-best for catches was eight and yards was 198. Injuries impacted his college career, but he was healthy and showed why he's a dynamic prospect.
