Jets Wide Receiver Labeled Cut Candidate By NFL Writer
The New York Jets have a new coaching staff, which means many returning players will have different roles.
For a few guys, that “different role” could sadly translate to no role at all.
Yes, as August approaches in the not-so-distant future, it’s already high time to start discussing cut candidates for your favorite NFL team.
For the Jets, one name to watch, according to Empire Sports Media’s John Molnar, is 24-year-old wide receiver Xavier Gipson.
Gispon is entering his third season out of Stephen F. Austin.
“Xavier Gipson faces tough competition at two positions,” Molnar wrote.
“The return game is Gipson’s specialty, and the Jets have added some competition for him. Kene Nwangu and rookie Jamaal Pritchett could command some as return specialists, which could complicate Gipson’s ability to make the final roster.”
“Improving his abilities as a wide receiver will be crucial if he can’t secure the job as the starting return specialist. In the past, Gipson has struggled as a receiver. Last season, he only had six receptions for 39 yards and one touchdown.”
“What could give Gipson an edge at receiver is his ability to be a gadget player. Having him do some trick plays, end arounds, and fun design plays to get him open in space may be beneficial. However, Malachi Corley, last year’s third-round pick, could also do this for the Jets, and they invested more into him. The team might look at Corley’s ceiling and believe that it is much higher than Gipson’s.”
Gipson signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2023.
Corley, New York’s third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, would presumably hold more weight with the Jets’ front office and coaching staff, as alluded to by Molnar.
But it’s also easy to imagine head coach Aaron Glenn caring less about draft position than what you can do to help win games.
Keep an eye on Gipson (and Corley) as the calendar moves closer to the fall.
