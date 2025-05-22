Jets' Woody Johnson Releases Statement On Passing Of Colts' Jim Irsay
The National Football League suffered a big loss on Wednesday with the passing of longtime Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay.
The Colts announced the news on Wednesday.
"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon," Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said. "Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them..."
You can read the entire statement shared by the Colts right here.
Jets owner Woody Johnson released a statement on the passing of Irsay.
"I'm very saddended to hear the news of Jim's passing," Johnson said. "I have known Jim since I came into the NFL 25 years ago and always found him to be warm and gracious. I had the good fortune of serving on committees with him. His wisdom was always insightful, appreciated, and respected. My family's thoughts and prayers are with the Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts. He leaves a lasting legacy and will be sincerely missed."
More NFL: Justin Fields Already Has Turned Heads In Jets Camp