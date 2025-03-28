Jets' 'Worst Case Scenario' Draft Selection Revealed
FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a "botch job" mock draft for the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft. If you're not sure what a "botch job" mock draft is, let me explain.
The premise behind this mock draft is to go through the worst-case scenario pick for each team while keeping it pretty realistic. Each selection is seen as a bad pick, whether it be because the player doesn't fit a team's needs or because it's a huge reach.
For the Jets, Williams has them taking Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at pick No. 7.
"There are likely on a handful of people higher on Jaxson Dart than I am at this point. I’m also a realistic human being, though, and in no way is the Ole Miss quarterback a Top 10 pick," Williams wrote. "That’s the biggest part of this mistake for the New York Jets. Slightly less important than that, though, I want to see this organization actually give Justin Fields a fair shake to be their quarterback for the future. If it works, they struck gold. If it doesn’t, then they are likely bad enough to be able to take a much more talented and high-upside quarterback in the 2026 draft. "
While there's a solid chance that Dart pans out as a good NFL quarterback, this is a horrible pick for the Jets. Dart is likely a late first round pick, potentially falling to the Jets in the second round if everything goes right.
The Jets don't desperately need a quarterback after signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million deal. If Shedeur Sanders falls to pick No. 7, it could make sense to select him, but Sanders has a far higher ceiling than Dart.
Selecting the Ole Miss product at pick No. 7 would have the Jets faithful in shambles.
More NFL: Adam Schefter Shares Surprising Wrinkle In Aaron Rodgers Saga