Jets WR May Have Played Final Game In New York
The New York Jets are going to have some decisions to make in the wide receiver room ahead of the 2025 National Football League season.
Garrett Wilson obviously is the No. 1 receiver and it has been shared that Josh Reynolds has seemingly been the No. 2 guy so far. Other guys who will be in the mix are Allen Lazard and speedster Arian Smith among others.
Last year, the Jets drafted Malachi Corley in the third round, but he finished the season with three receptions for 16 yards in nine games. He was a healthy scratch at points and clearly didn't win over the trust of Aaron Rodgers. Now, his role with the team is up in the air.
It’s unclear how he fits into the Jets’ picture. Justin Fried and Mike Luciano discussed a wide range of topics on "The Jet Press Podcast" and one was how Corley is on the "roster bubble."
"The next segment was devoted to analyzing the Jets' roster and determining which players could be surprise cuts come September. The first player discussed was wide receiver Malachi Corley." Fried and Luciano said. "Corley enters training camp firmly on the roster bubble following a disastrous rookie campaign. He will have an opportunity to carve out a role in a thin receiving corps this summer, but he's already off to a poor start with this new regime. We may have already seen the last of him in New York."
It's certainly going to be an interesting summer in New York.