Jets Writer Predicts How RB Battle Will Unfold: 'Eventually The Cream Rises’
The New York Jets have three talented running backs, but there’s only one football.
How will the Jets dole out touches to their three backs in 2025?
Gang Green Nation’s John Butchko recently dove into this discussion during an episode of the Locked On Jets podcast.
“The most intriguing position battle for me is for the number two running back job,” Butchko said.
“We know Breece Hall is going to be the lead back for the Jets this year. … But I think the number two job behind Breece Hall is kind of interesting. It'll be between two second-year guys, two guys the Jets drafted on day three of the 2024 NFL draft: Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.”
“Now, Aaron Glenn has said the Jets like all three backs that they have on their team, and he said that they're going to use all three. And I think that that's going to be accurate through the early part of the season.”
“But I think once you get deeper into the year, there are only so many carries to go around. … Once you get deeper into the year, the games become more important, and you try to maximize your offense.”
“Early in the season, it makes sense to kind of split carries because, first of all, you don't want Breece to be worn out by getting too many carries early in the season. So if you have a three-man rotation, that naturally limits the number of carries Breece is going to get.”
“Through the first couple weeks of the season, you will see a three-man rotation. But … eventually the cream rises. … Breece is going to remain a number one back, and whoever between Allen and Davis ends up looking better (during) the first couple of weeks of the season … will be the guy that kind of takes the non-Breece carries heading into October, November, December, January.”
If Butchko’s forecast is accureate, every snap for Davis and Allen will be meaningful during the first phase of the Jets season.
It’s just another reason for Jets fans to value games in September. In a 17-game schedule, every week is crucial.
