Joe Douglas Gives Thoughts on New York Jets Third Round Draft Pick
The New York Jets traded the No. 72 and No. 157 picks in the 2024 NFL draft in exchange for pick No. 65 from the Carolina Panthers.
With that pick, the Jets drafted Malachi Corley, a wide receiver out of Western Kentucky.
During his time with the Hilltoppers, the 22-year-old posted two straight seasons with over 980 yards. Corley finished with 984 yards in his final season, averaging 12.5 yards per catch and scoring 11 touchdowns.
During the 2022 season, he had 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns on 101 receptions, averaging 12.8 yards per catch.
Speaking to the media after the draft, Joe Douglas, New York's general manager, had the following to say.
"Excited to add Malachi Corley to the team... We're juiced, man. Malachi is a guy that you watch his tape and it's hard not to get excited. Just an explosive, dynamic player with the ball in his hands. Just a guy that we feel can be a real weapon."
Adding weapons around star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a priority this offseason and Corley's the latest example of that. Signing multiple pieces on the offensive line, drafting Olu Fashanu, signing Mike Williams, and now drafting Corley should give New York an offense they can finally rely on.
Despite Rodgers getting injured last season, it was clear that adding help on the offensive side was a necessity. Even if Rodgers had played, it's tough to imagine how much success he would've found due to the lack of talent around him. If things go as planned, the same won't be able to be said for the 2024 season.
Having someone who can make plays with his speed the way Corley can will help an offense that lacked that element outside of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.
Robert Saleh added in the press conference that he brings versatility and he adds that element, which he's excited about.