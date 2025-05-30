Justin Fields Addressed Jets-Steelers, Rumored Aaron Rodgers Clash
The New York Jets had practice on Thursday and quarterback Justin Fields spoke to the media afterward.
One question that was posed to him was his thoughts on playing his old team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 1. This is a topic that could be considered pretty big. He spent the 2024 season with Pittsburgh and was benched despite a 4-2 start to the season.
Pittsburgh wanted him back this offseason, but Fields decided to join the Jets. This is a topic that could’ve led to some sort of snappy storyline, but Fields didn’t take the bait and had a brief response.
"That's who we play Week 1," Fields said. "There wasn't really a thought to that."
That’s a pretty perfect answer from the young quarterback. Fields is understated and drama-free, unlike the last few years in New York. He talked about head coach Aaron Glenn with nothing but praise and there’s been positive buzz about his play in OTAs so far. It sounds like he’s going to let his play do all of the talking. What else could you ask for after the last few years?
In six starts last year with the Steelers, Fields completed 66.3 percent of his passes (106-for-160) to go along with 1,116 passing yards, five touchdown passes, one interception, 231 rushing yards, and five rushing touchdowns.
Right now, there are 100 days until the Jets and Steelers take the field for Week 1 action at MetLife Stadium. Fields will get a shot at his old team and then biggest question lingering across the league right now is whether or not Aaron Rodgers will get a shot at the Jets. He's been heavily linked to Pittsburgh and all of the signs are pointing toward him signing with the Steelers or retiring.
