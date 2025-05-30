Justin Fields Gave Ringing Endorsement Of Jets' Aaron Glenn
Over the next few months, one of the biggest things to watch out for with the New York Jets is how new head coach Aaron Glenn and quarterback Justin Fields link up.
These two are tied together. After what was a tumultuous 2024 season, the Jets turned to Glenn to take over as head coach. One of the team’s first big decisions was moving on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. When free agency opened up, the Jets brought Fields to town. There are big shoes to fill and Glenn and Fields arguably will be the two biggest figures for the franchise as they try to turn things around.
Fields spoke to the media on Thursday and specifically talked about Glenn.
"First off, I think that he's one of the realest coaches I've ever played for," Fields said. "He's not gonna beat around the bush, he's gonna tell you what it is. Like yesterday, he didn't like the energy at the practice. He didn't like our practice and after practice he told us straight up how he felt. I think that that clear communication, that trust between him and all the players on the team, I think that's what we need.
"Just his passion for the game. His energy. He comes in here each and every day with energy and passion and I think that feeds off to the whole team. He's our leader. He's a great leader, and he pushes us each and every single day."
