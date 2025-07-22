Justin Fields Blasted, Named Jets’ Biggest Weakness
The New York Jets look different right right now.
New York’s entire organization has shifted this offseason starting with the hiring of Aaron Glenn as the team’s head coach. From there, New York has bolstered the roster left and right and has gotten younger.
There isn’t a bigger change on the roster than moving from Aaron Rodgers to Justin Fields in the quarterback room. For the most part, the buzz has been positive with Fields. But, ESPN’s Mike Clay called quarterback New York’s weakest position group.
"Biggest strength: Cornerback," Clay said. "This group isn't as good as in years past, but it's still likely the Jets' best unit. Sauce Gardner battled injuries last season, but the 24-year-old remains one of the league's best corners, having been a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and 2023. Brandon Stephens, who paced the Ravens in defensive snaps played over the past two seasons, was brought in to replace D.J. Reed and should be a solid running mate for Gardner. Michael Carter II, one of the league's best slot corners, is eyeing a rebound campaign after an injury-plagued 2024...
"Biggest weakness: Quarterback. The Jets replaced Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields during the offseason, and it has yet to be determined if the latter can establish himself as an impactful NFL starter. Fields, who was benched after six starts in Pittsburgh last season, has a career 47.1 QBR, which ranks 29th out of 34 qualified QBs during the span. He's a highly impactful player as a rusher, but hasn't finished a season with 2,600 yards or 18 TDs through the air. Tyrod Taylor returns as the fallback option."
Fields has gotten plenty of love in New York and has done everything right so far. Soon enough, this projection could be proven wrong.