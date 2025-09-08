3 Biggest Losers From Jets' Crushing Week 1 Loss To Aaron Rodgers, Steelers
The New York Jets matched up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1. Justin Fields and the Jets fell short in a crushing loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers.
In this crushing loss, the Jets showcased a lot of reasons to be optimistic for the season. But there were also some players who fell flat in Week 1.
Who were the biggest losers from the Jets' loss to begin the season?
CB Brandon Stephens
The Jets lost cornerback D.J. Reed to free agency during the offseason. Reed was very impressive last season, but that meant the Jets wouldn't have the money to re-sign him in free agency.
The Jets signed Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens to replace him. In Week 1 against the Steelers, Stephens was completely exposed for a majority of the game.
Sauce Gardner locked down his side of the field, allowing only one reception. Stephens was abused all game, as Rodgers threw for four touchdowns. The Jets will need their big offseason addition to show improvements in the coming weeks.
WR Xavier Gipson
It's not hard to identify the reason that Xavier Gipson was one of the biggest losers of the Jets' Week 1 loss.
Gipson coughed up a costly fumble that not only turned the momentum of the game in the Steelers' favor, but it also flipped the score. In a matter of minutes, Rodgers threw two touchdowns, and the Steelers flipped the score from being down nine points to the Jets to leading New York by five.
Gipson's fumble didn't single-handedly cost the Jets the game, but it certainly didn't help the momentum of the game.
RB Braelon Allen/Isaiah Davis
This might sound weird at first, but running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis were two losers this week. Davis ran for 18 yards on two carries, and Allen scored a touchdown, so it might not make sense for them to be losers of the week, but their usage was drastically lower than expected.
Allen was used in very short yardage situations, which is what he's best at. Davis simply wasn't used much at all. This limited usage could limit their ceilings on the season by quite a bit.
To make matters worse, Breece Hall was very impressive in Week 1. He was the leading rusher and the second leading receiver for the Jets. Davis and Allen seem to be a lot further behind Hall than many expected.
More NFL: 5 Biggest Winners From Jets' Heartbreaking Week 1 Loss To Steelers