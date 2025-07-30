Jets Rookie Already ‘Light-Years’ Ahead, Per All-Pro
It sounds like the New York Jets may have found a star in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.
New York opted to bolster the offensive line by selecting Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round. Membou already has turned heads and clearly has won over three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams.
Williams spoke out about Membou on Tuesday while joining Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" and said that he thinks the rookie is "light-years ahead" of other rookie offensive linemen right now.
"He's extremely strong," Williams said. "Extremely strong. Extremely heavy. Like, extremely strong. Like, probably one of the strongest people on the team. I've been watching him, not from a distance, but going against Will McDonald and challenging Will to be better because I feel like Will McDonald can be that 15 to 20 sack person in the league so every day he comes out, I want him to be that 15, 20 sack person because I feel like he has it in him.
"So, challenging him to be better. And, challenging Membou like you have to stop that guy. You've got to do the stuff you've got to do to get better because you do play a bunch of good guys like Micah Parsons and TJ Watt this year, just to name a few. He's coming out working every single day, leaning on the defensive line to help him get better each day. Just working his butt off when it comes down to his technique and he's light-years ahead of a lot of rookie offensive linemen I've played with and been around so it's super exciting to see his growth."
If you can have an All-Pro speaking this highly of you after just a few months, it must mean New York did something right.
