Steelers QB On Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Stealing Job
Will the Pittsburgh Steelers sign former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers?
That seems like the most likely option at this point, but a move hasn't happened yet. There still are plenty of questions swirling around but with organized team activities (OTAs) kicking off, they have only been amplified. The Steelers have kicked off practices and obviously Rodgers hasn't been there because he's not a member of the team.
While this is the case, he has been a big talking point. If Rodgers doesn't sign, Mason Rudolph seems to be the most likely option to start unless the franchise bring in a different veteran, like Kirk Cousins.
Rudolph was asked about Rodgers and had a very professional answer, as transcribed CBS Sports' Brad Crawford.
"That's nothing new to me," Rudolph said. "There's been constant noise -- that is the nature of the NFL, so I have been used to that for a long time now. I do nothing but be the best I can be and help our team get better this spring...I've been a part (of teams) where you jump on the moving train late in the spring, and then (others where) you're here from the jump. So I've learned to adapt to both, but it's obviously good to be wanted."
The Steelers are going to be interesting to follow moving forward as it pertains to Rodgers.
Luckily, the Jets don't have any questions at quarterback. Justin Fields is the guy for New York and it doesn't have to deal with the drama any longer.
More NFL: Why Justin Fields Thinks 'Sky Is The Limit' For Jets