Justin Fields Gets Important Advice From Ex-Jets Star
The New York Jets have their newest quarterback in Justin Fields and there's a lot to be excited about with him.
Fields is just 26 years old and will give the Jets one of the better dual-threat options in the league. He's already one of the best running quarterbacks in the league and the potential is there for the passing game. Now, pair him back with his old college teammate in Garrett Wilson and things could get taken to another level in 2025,
How can he adjust to the Jets and New York overall? Former Jets star Chad Pennington weighed in with advice, as transcribed by team reporter Jack Bell.
"First, I hope that although it's not how you draw it up, I hope that Justin is able to look upon these three experiences and go: 'Man, I've got some experience here,'" Pennington said. "'I can draw from what others cannot, meaning I've been able to tap into different organizations, different coaches, different players, and take things that I think can make me a better professional to be the best I can be for the New York Jets.'
"So, there's some seasoning there that has come along in a short amount of time. And although it's been painful, sometimes I think it will prove to be beneficial for him. And now he can look at this as, wow, I've got a clean slate. I've got a place that I feel like I can call my own, a team I can call my own. And let's go after it. Let's throw all the cards out on the table. Let's hold nothing back, and let's really show what I can do as a player and as a leader for this organization. So, I'm excited to see his development, and I wish you the best. I hope he does really well."