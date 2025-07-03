Justin Fields Has Hints Of Aaron Rodgers, Per Jets Superstar
The New York Jets moved on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but it sounds like his replacement may have some of the same similarities.
Justin Fields signed a two-year deal in New York and has shined when he has been on the practice field. Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner even joined “The Pat McAfee Show” and said he has shown some hints of Rodgers.
"We got a new dawg in town, we've got Justin Fields," Gardner said. "He's a dawg. I can just tell that he's locked in in terms of tape, the playbook, everything. He gets to the facility early, and he's one of the last ones to leave. He's really been dialed in. Trying to make those types of throws. He made a few throws in OTAs where I was like 'Yo I did not know he was capable of making this throw.'
"There's only a certain amount of QBs that can make these throws. I'm talking about his throws are like Aaron's type of level. When it comes to squeezing those types of throws in there, I always though Aaron was like the best when it came to that. Justin has made a few throws where I'm like: 'Okay, he's really been in the lab, I can really just tell.' He's always been a talented athlete and QB...I remember we had to play the Steelers and we didn't know if Justin was going to play or not or who was going to be the starter. We had to change the whole game plan for Justin, just for him to not even play that game and (Russell Wilson) to be the starter...I don't know what disrespect he received, but in terms of the players and the teams, I feel like they always give him the respect he needs."
The Jets seem like they made the right call bringing Fields to town.
