Jets’ Sauce Gardner Reveals Where Contract Talks Stand
Will the New York Jets sign one of their franchise cornerstones to a long-term extension this offseason?
This has been a question that has popped up all offseason about superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Reports have surfaced that the Jets have spoken with both about new deals but nothing has been signed yet.
Gardner joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday and gave the latest update about where things stand with New York.
"My team and the Jets, you know they've been talking," Gardner said. "We have like our goals in terms of the contract and things like that. It's been pretty productive. We have our goals in terms of numbers and stuff like that and the Jets are aware of that and I’m aware of the rest of my peers like Jaycee (Horn), (Derek) Stingley … that’s all guys that are deserving of the money they’re getting. It’s definitely something my team and the Jets are talking about."
Although a deal hasn't been signed as of writing, one thing that has stood out this offseason is that both sides have shown an interest in continuing their partnership beyond the current deal. Gardner had the fifth-year option on his rookie deal picked up for 2026 but others in his draft class have already started to get contract extensions. Now, the question is will the Jets and Gardner follow the trend? If so, when could we see a deal go down?