Justin Fields Hype Train Building After Jets GM Comments
The New York Jets have a potential star on their hands.
New York signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal this offseason and he has already shown some flashes in a small sample size of what he can be. If you have been following along this summer, you’re probably heard a lot about Fields’ small sample of passing stats throughout camp. But, that shouldn't be a worry right now.
Fields already has showed people in New York why coming out of college the Chicago Bears thought that he could be the team's franchise quarterback. General manager Darren Mougey even compared him to Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as high draft picks to blossomed a few years into their NFL careers, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
What they're saying about Jets QB Justin Fields before Week 1
"I do believe Justin can be one of those guys," Mougey said as transcribed by Cimini. "I've seen progress during this camp and look forward to seeing the progress throughout the season as they all come together.
"Obviously, it's his third stop in three years with three different coordinators and a lot of moving parts, so it does take time," Mougey added. "But I like where he's at and I look forward to watching the progress...
"I've seen him improve every day -- specifically, this past week," Mougey said. "I think we've really seen good rhythm out at practice with the offense -- a balanced attack, some runs, some pass, but just the overall operation, the command, his leadership. ... So, seeing that growth has been really good."
Fields didn't just join a new franchise this offseason. He joined a team that hired a new head coach and general manager that are implementing a brand new system overall. Of course, it takes time to get up to speed in that environment. But, the sentiment about Fields has been overwhelmingly positive from the Jets camp. We are under 10 days away now from seeing how the new ideas and strategy will translate to the field.
