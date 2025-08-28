New York Jets Reveal Details Of Final Roster Battle
The New York Jets have announced their 53-man roster and practice squads, but there is still a position battle to be on the look out for with the regular season kicking off in 10 days.
New York is going to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 7th. The Jets know that Justin Fields will be under center at the starting quarterback. But, who will be snapping him the ball? The center position has arguably been the biggest roster competition for the Jets this offseason. It has been between the incumbent Joe Tippmann and former Fields teammate Josh Myers.
Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked what his plan is at the center position. His initialy response was short, and cheeky.
"To play a center," Glenn said when asked what his plan is at the position.
Reporters followed up and asked who the starter will be, and Glenn said: "A center."
He confirmed afterward that the competition isn't over when asked how he thought the battle was playing out.
"It's still playing out."
You can check out the entire clip of the interaction below:
Who will win the job for the Jets?
Over the next 10 days, this will be an interesting talking point for the Jets because it is one of the few unknowns heading into the campaign. Most of the variables have been sorted out already. We could see some more roster gymnastics over the next few days, but the vast majority of the major decisions have been made or announced.
The Jets have two talented guys on their hands in Tippmann and Myers. Tippmann is 24 years old and has started 31 games for the Jets over the last two years and appeared in 33 overall. He has shown a lot of potential as a blocker. Myers has more experience under his belt. He spent the last four seasons with the Packers and started all 56 games that he appeared in. Plus, he played with Fields in college at Ohio State. Clearly, the Jets like both of these guys if they haven't made a decision yet. Who will it be?
