Justin Fields Out? Why Emergency Trade For Veteran QB Makes Perfect Sense
The New York Jets were recently dealt a crushing blow early on in training camp. Newly signed quarterback Justin Fields went down with a lower leg injury and was forced to be carted off the field. Shortly after the fact, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke out on the incident.
Glenn revealed it was a right toe injury that he believes was suffered from being stepped on. He also revealed that he doesn't know the severity of the injury or the timetable for a return.
With an injury like this, it could be something as simple as a bone bruise and a cut-up foot from being cleated. If that's the case, Fields could be back on the field in no time at all. But there's also a chance of broken toes and torn ligaments in the foot. If it ends up being a severe injury, the Jets might need to look for more quarterbacks on the market.
A trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins would make perfect sense.
Atlanta has seemingly moved on from the veteran, opting to start Michael Penix Jr. for the foreseeable future. With Cousins sitting on a massive contract, it's likely he's used as trade bait if any team is willing to take on his deal.
The Jets might not have the most cap space, but they could make a deal work. Plus, there's a chance the Jets could land a draft pick or two alongside Cousins in a deal.
The veteran might not be in his prime anymore, but he could offer better services for the Jets than Tyrod Taylor could.
But, there's a chance that Fields ends up fine and a deal for Cousins never gets off the ground. Only time will tell.
