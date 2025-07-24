Jets QB Justin Fields' Injury Revealed; Severity, Timetable Unknown
The New York Jets opted to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, opting to sign Justin Fields to take his place. Fields has provided a lot of energy and optimism to a Jets franchise that's struggled this century.
But early on in training camp, Fields went down with a lower leg injury. After being checked on by training staff, Fields was carted off the field, and the offensive part of practice was cut short.
After an hour or so of heavy speculation from the football world, Jets coach Aaron Glenn has revealed a few of the details of the injury. Glenn said it's a toe injury on Fields' right foot, but he doesn't know the severity or the timetable for a return to the field yet. It's believed that Fields suffered the injury from being stepped on. Glenn also echoed his belief and trust in Tyrod Taylor as a high-quality backup quarterback, if Fields is forced to miss any time.
A toe injury seems like the best case scenario for the Jets, especially when dealing with lower leg injuries. There are ankle, knee, ligament, and tendon injuries that happen within the lower leg. An injury to Fields' toe or foot seems like the best case scenario for the Jets. There are still a few months before the season, too.
More details should continue to emerge from this story. Fields will likely undergo testing and imaging to determine the severity. A timetable for his return should be expected in the coming days.
