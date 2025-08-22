Justin Fields Out? Why Latest Eagles-Jets Trade Buzz Makes No Sense
The New York Jets cut ties with Aaron Rodgers in the offseason in favor of young quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields has struggled in training camp at times, though that's hardly an indicator of regular season success. Still, there are members of the media who are already prepared to give up on Fields.
Max Dible of Athlon Sports recently suggested the Jets could look to replace Fields already by sending a second-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for backup quarterback Tanner McKee.
Benching Justin Fields for Tanner McKee makes no sense
"Just because McKee could start for almost team in the NFL, that doesn’t mean he would. One of the places he’s unlikely to get a starting opportunity is Philadelphia, where Jalen Hurts has a firm hold on the QB1 job after leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in February," Dible wrote. "Philadelphia likes McKee and values the backup QB position. That said, an offer of a second-round pick, or maybe a third-rounder with another Day-3 selection attached, would probably loosen the Eagles’ grip on the 25-year-old signal-caller.
"McKee can’t run like Fields but he is already a better passer and has shown he can process what’s happening on the field more quickly and deliver the football with more confidence. The Jets can wait for the 2026 draft, or they can hope that Fields takes the leap that has eluded him for nearly a half-decade in the NFL."
Trading for McKee makes zero sense for the Jets, especially if he is allegedly worth a second-round pick in the NFL Draft. DK Metcalf went to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick. There's no way the Jets should ever consider giving up a second-round pick for a lifetime backup quarterback.
The Jets are seemingly bought in with Fields, for this season at the very least. Fields hasn't looked great in training camp, but it's far too early for the Jets to give up hope. If he struggles this year, they can cut ties and draft a quarterback. But trading a top pick for a player like McKee makes no sense at all.
More NFL: Roster Shake-Up? Jets Expected To Cut Ties With $6 Million WR