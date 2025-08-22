Roster Shake-Up? Jets Expected To Cut Ties With $6 Million WR
The New York Jets have already made a lot of tough decisions during the offseason. The front office has completely changed the leadership of the team and the Jets seem to have a much brighter future.
But as the rosters cut down to 53 players in the coming days, the Jets are going to have to make some even tougher decisions.
Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently suggested the Jets are expected to cut ties with 23-year-old wide receiver Malachi Corley at the end of the preseason, despite the team's glaring need for a wide receiver.
Jets expected to cut Malachi Corley despite WR needs
"It wasn't long ago that the old Jets regime of Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh identified Malachi Corley as their top draft target and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 draft class, ahead of the likes of Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey, and others," Fried wrote. "A little over a year later, the 65th overall pick in last year's draft is clinging onto whatever's left of his failing NFL career and is essentially guaranteed to be released as part of final roster cuts.
"Corley has spent the summer pretty much exclusively working with the third-team offense and is realistically the 9th or 10th wide receiver on the Jets' depth chart. At this stage, there's likely very little he could do tonight to convince the Jets to keep him around. He's still young and possesses enough upside that another team might be willing to take a chance on him, but his Jets career appears to be all but over after one disastrous season."
Corley was a top 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is still just 23 years old. If the Jets opt to cut ties with him, there's a chance it comes back to make them look very foolish if Corley can figure it out at the NFL level.
Either way, this seems to be the way the Jets are leaning right now. Unless there's an injury or a trade in the coming days, it seems like Corley is set to be cut when the rosters shrink to 53 players.
