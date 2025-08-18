Justin Fields Reacts To Preseason Jets Drama
The New York Jets are just a few weeks away from facing off against an old friend to kick off the 2025 National Football League season.
By now, you surely know what that means. Week 1 the Jets will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. Aaron Rodgers is coming to town. Rodgers was with the Jets over the last two years and the Jets moved on this offseason and turned the lkeys to the franchise over to young signal-caller Justin Fields. The 26-year-old has been known throughout his career to this point as a dual-threat option, which obviously is different from Rodgers' skillset at this point in his career.
Rodgers was more of a stationary passer in his lone healthy season in New York. The Jets had the fewest rushing attempts in the league last year and relied on Rodgers' arm above all else. New York ended up going 5-12 last year and look different now. It's not just the change in quarterback. It's the change in philosophy. Through two preseason games and everything said this summer, it's clear that the Jets are planning to run the cover off of the ball. New York has an improved offensive line, great runner in Fields, and a solid tandem in the running back room. It will be a strength for the team, but the passing game still needs to live up to standards so teams can't just focus on the running game.
So far this preseason, the passing game has been inconsistent at times, but Fields isn't worried yet, as transcribed by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"We’re in a solid spot,” Fields said as transcribed by Rosenblatt. “I’m always going to say we need to improve, we have room to improve. You guys can ask me how do I feel about this? How do I feel about that? It’s going to be the same answer every time. There’s room to grow in every aspect, the offense, myself, everyone.”
Should Jets fans be concerned right now about Justin Fields?
Head coach Aaron Glenn also sounded confident that things will change for the better.
"Our passing game has to be better,” Glenn said as transcribed by Rosenblatt. “We all know that — and it will be better. We have to go back to work. There’s going to be a lot of noise on the outside, and I get it. But our guys know we’re going to put our heads down and go back to work.”
It's easy to look at preseason numbers and jump to conclusions. But, right now there isn't too much cause for concern. The Jets are implementing a new system and that in itself takes time. Things will get better. Plus, if the team is concerned, there are options available in free agency who could help, like Amari Cooper. It's easy to overreact in preseason, but this topic will be better to discuss a few weeks into the regular season.
