Breece Hall Reacts To Blockbuster Deals; Jets Future
The New York Jets have one of the best young running backs in the National Football League.
Breece Hall is exactly that. He's just 24 years old and is entering his fourth NFL season. His first season was cut short by injury after a red-hot start to his career. He returned and looked good in 2023. That season, he had 1,585 yards from scrimmage (994 rushing yards and 591 receiving yards).
In 2024, his numbers took a step back with 1,359 yards from scrimmage (876 rushing yards and 483 receiving yards). The Jets had the fewest rush attempts in the NFL in 2024 so it's not shocking the Jets' running back took a hit.
This offseason, there has been a lot of wild speculation about Hall's future and whether or not he would be traded. He hasn't been and the odds are extremely small that a deal will come to fruition.
His future is still in question, though, because he will be a free agnet after the season. Peers from his draft class have started getting deals -- including Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams and James Cook of the Buffalo Bills.
What's next for Jets RB Breece Hall after the new running back extensions?
Is Hall thinking about a new deal? He shared thoughts on the deals, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Hall's patience: Two running backs from the 2022 draft just signed big contracts -- the Buffalo Bills' James Cook (four years, $48 million) and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams (three years, $33 million)," Cimini said. "Breece Hall, another member of that class, has comparable statistics, but he doesn't expect an extension before the season, even though he's in the final year of his rookie deal. He insisted he doesn't have contract envy.
"'No, because they've both done much more in this league than I have,' Hall said. 'They've been in better situations, and they're both very good players. Obviously, I feel like I'm just as talented as anyone, but those guys are two really good running backs, and they deserve their payday and they got what they deserve.' The difference isn't as substantial as he thinks -- Cook and Williams have more rushing yards and total touchdowns than Hall, but Hall has the edge in scrimmage yards. If he can deliver a good season, he will look for a deal similar to Cook's and Williams' contracts."
Will the Jets find a way to get a new deal done with Hall before the 2025 season?