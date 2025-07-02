Justin Fields Reveals Biggest Challenge With Jets
Justin Fields is taking over as the New York Jets' starting quarterback and there's a lot of excitement around this guy.
Fields is just 26 years old -- a far cry off from Aaron Rodgers who now is 41 years old. Fields signed a two-year deal with New York and if things work out, maybe he could parlay that into a longer deal. The Jets moved on from Rodgers and head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey made it a point to pursue Fields right away.
Since they signed Fields, the team has made it clear that they are building the offense around him and they have all of the faith in the world in him.
So, how has Fields adjusted to New York? He shared his thoughts, as transcribed by team reporter Eric Allen.
"It's been good," Fields said as transcribed by Allen. "Of course this is my third team in the last three years, so last year pretty much was the same thing. But I'm definitely grateful for those experiences and kind of took those two experiences and brought them here. The process has been good so far. When I first got here, just trying to learn everybody's name was the toughest thing for me. But as time goes along, you just start building those relationships with the different people around the building and stuff like that, but the process has been great...
"I think everybody on the team is great, they're awesome. We definitely have a lot of young guys on the team, so I think that factors into our chemistry. A lot of guys are most likely around the same age, hanging out with each other outside the building is the biggest thing -- just knowing their background, knowing where they've come from, knowing their story. Just little stuff like that and getting to know every teammate on a personal level I think just makes us all closer and of course the closer you are as teammates, the better you're going to be."
Fields has said all of the right things and there's a lot to be excited about right now in New York.
