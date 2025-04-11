Justin Fields Shares First Comments On Jets' Draft Plans
After weeks of rumors, the New York Jets poached Justin Fields from the Pittsburgh Steelers once free agency opened up.
New York moved on from Aaron Rodgers quickly and landed the 26-year-old dual-threat option. Fields is an exciting player to take a chance on because if put in the right situation, there's a real chance he could be the next quarterback to make a big turnaround like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith. That's the type of positve buzz that has been around Fields.
He's young and has all of the talent in the world. Fields is going to be the team's starter barring something shocking and he's on a pretty fair deal. He landed a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. That's pretty fair for a starting quarterback.
Although the Jets landed Fields, there's still be a lot of buzz about the possibility of the team drafting a quarterback. The guy who has been mentioned the most is Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, although there will be plenty of teams after him.
Fields was asked in his first media appearance with the team his thoughts on the chance New York drafts a quarterback and had a near-perfect answer, as transcribed by NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"I don't really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I'm willing to teach," Fields said as transcribed by Patra. "However, I'm not really interested in, you know, rhetorical questions...
"I think that's above my pay grade, so I'm gonna roll with whatever they choose."
You can't really ask for more out of a young guy in that situation. A great answer by a very exciting player for New York.
More NFL: NFL Writer Floats New Partner For Jets' Garrett Wilson