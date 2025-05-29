Justin Fields Spoke About Early Impression Of Jets Fans
The New York Jets have a young, new quarterback to be excited about.
Justin Fields is in town and it was pretty clear that he was a priority for the franchise this offseason. When New York opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers, rumors quickly started to pick up steam that Fields would be an option for the team. He has a built-in connection with receiver Garrett Wilson after playing together in college, adds an element to the team's running game that wasn't there last year, and is relatively cheap for a starting quarterback.
The Jets landed him quickly after the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up beating out the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 26-year-old.
Jets fans clearly are excited about his presence in New York and he talked about the passion he's already felt from the fanbase on Thursday while speaking to the media.
"For sure, for sure," Fields said when asked if he's been approached by Jets fans. "I definitely -- especially at the (New York Knicks) game and stuff like that -- I definitely do. It's great meeting fans around out in public and stuff like that. Yeah, I definitely feel the passion."
Fields is going to be tasked with changing the direction of the franchise. New York won five games in 2024 and finished in third place in the AFC East. Now, the 26-year-old is in town and there's a lot of hope.
