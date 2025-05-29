Why Justin Fields Thinks 'Sky Is The Limit' For Jets
The New York Jets landed one of the most intriguing available quarterbacks of the offseason in 26-year-old dual-threat signal-caller Justin Fields.
Fields has all of the upside in the world. He was taken with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He spent the first three years of his career there before being sent to the Pittsburgh Steelers before Chicago selected Caleb Williams.
Last year, he showed signs of growth and went 4-2 in six starts, but was moved to a bench role to make room for Russell Wilson.
Fields is a guy with plenty of talent, but opportunitity hasn't been equal. Now, he has a full offseason of preparing to be the starter for a team that is is certainly banking on his growth. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey tied their names to Fields as their first big addition of the offseason in their first season with the team as head coach and general manager.
There's a lot of excitement around Fields and the young Jets roster overall. He spoke to the media on Thursday and also sounded excited about the opportunity. He said the "sky is the limit" for the franchise in 2025.
"I think I can be great," Fields said. "That's been the goal for me for my whole life (and) my whole career. So, like I said, I think the sky is the limit for this team and this offense but we do have a long way to go. Like I said, our offense and our defense is new so guys are really tuned in and locked in to get everything down but I think once we do, the sky is the limit. We have all of the guys we need. I think we have all of the talent so it's just going to come down to discipline and execution when the games come."